A proposed downtown drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, previously rejected for a conditional use request, will open after a Lawrence County court overturned the denial Monday.
DON Recovery Services will open in the Central Building downtown in approximately four to six weeks after receiving a license from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and passing an inspection.
“We are very pleased with the court’s ruling,” said Diane Shaffer, Recovery’s program director.
“We have invested in bringing together a group of professionals and the latest technology to provide a multi-disciplinary approach to the treatment of addiction within our community.”
DON Enterprises bought the building on South Mercer Street in 2018 for $150,000 with the prospect of opening DON Recovery Services, an outpatient drug treatment facility that houses mental health, treatment and medication under one roof.
The program, which is modeled after the Lawrence County Adult Treatment Court Program, will provide an onsite psychologist as well as a doctor and counselors for addicts seeking treatment.
New Castle City Council denied the request by a 4 to 1 vote at its July 9 meeting, with Councilman Pat Cioppa casting the lone yes vote.
According to Shaffer, the courts indicated the council “based their decision upon specious and speculative concerns, thus committed reversible error as a matter of law, essentially city council abused their discretion.”
Some of the characteristics of Recovery’s operation include:
•The facility will not house, distribute or administer any rehabilitation drugs such as methadone or Suboxone, but rather provide e-scripts to local pharmacies.
•The intended hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; from 8:30 a.m, to 6:30 pm. Wednesdays and from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays.
•Because the facility would be able to monitor prescriptions online, the staff will know whether a patient is over or under using his or her rehabilitation drugs or perhaps even selling them.
•Patients will not be living at the property because only outpatient services would be offered.
•Cameras are placed both inside and outside the facility, including the parking lot and waiting room.
•There is a designated smoking area outside away from other businesses.
•There will be around eight to 22 patients visiting the facility throughout the day depending on group counseling sessions.
