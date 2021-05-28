After being gone for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the downtown summer concert series at Riverwalk Park will return June 25 for its 20th anniversary season.

With New Visions for Lawrence County handing off the organizational duties to New Castle native and off-Broadway show manager Jeff Feola, the series is expanding from six to eight concerts. Each one will feature live music, food and a chance to reconnect with the community while offering the ability to remain socially distanced from other concert-goers.

“It’s been a hard year for many, very isolating, very hard financially,” said Angie Urban, executive director of New Visions, which has coordinated the series for the last eight seasons. “We are so excited to bring back this free series for a community that is hungry for ‘normal’ and connecting again.”

It all kicks off June 25 with The Dorals, a six-piece band performing music from the 1950s and beyond. The Rapid Tappets Car Club will complement the music with a classic car show on East Washington Street.

The remaining schedule is as follows:

*July 2, Snarfunkle, high-energy acoustic show

*July 16, New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars, Playhouse alum and active local performers

*July 23, The Zoo, rock from the 1970s and '80s and today’s dance hits

*July 30, Totally 80s, a Pittsburgh '80s tribute band

*Aug. 13, Labra Brothers, Latin funk

*Aug. 20, My So-Called 90s Band, full band featured '90s classic music

*Aug. 27, Total Package Band, a Youngstown group performing R&B, Motown, rock and oldies.

Each concert will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Riverwalk Park, 250 E. Washington St. Each show will offer a featured food truck, a select menu available for The Confluence and VentiSei winery. A 50/50 raffle will help support the series and other downtown community events.

Attendees are encouraged to take lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

All concerts are free and made possible through the support of the City of New Castle and New Visions, Visit Lawrence County, the Downtown Business Association, Hoyt Center for the Arts and the Williams-Cleaveland Company.