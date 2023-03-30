The old vintage caboose that was located at 138 W. Washington St. in New Castle was demolished Wednesday.
The train car, around for decades, was one of the last reminders of the former Shenango Street Station, which now currently serves as the administrative offices for the Lawrence County Human Services Center.
Matthew Nord, the director of clinical services HSC, said the caboose once belonged to the center before it was sold Katie Seminara-DeToro of Pizza Joe's. The plan was to relocate the caboose downtown to be used in festivals and other events, but the location didn't pan out and she ended up selling it to Carbone Enterprises Inc., which demolished it.
"It ended up being too cost prohibitive," Nord said.
John Meier, a member of the Beaver-Lawrence Railway Historical Society, said the society was offered it years ago, but ultimately had to decline due to its condition and the society not having the means to transport it.
"It was in such poor condition years ago," Meier said.
Nord said the Human Services Center wanted to sell the train car and have it removed to make room for its planned outdoor space project.
The project, set to start this spring, will be a boat launch, a small park area and an Americans-with-Disabilities Act compliant fishing pier.
"We were afraid somebody was going to climb on it and get hurt," Nord said.
