Doughnut races return after year hiatus

Plans for the latest edition of the Tour de Donut may have started months ago on Zoom, but they and more than 100 participants reached the finish line on Friday night.
Canceled last year because of the pandemic, the doughnut-inspired events — normally held early in June to coincide with National Doughnut Day — began Friday night with a first-ever Donut Dash 5K race beginning and ending in the Apple Castle's orchard. Saturday morning will feature the fifth Tour de Donut, where cyclists will not only traverse the northern Lawrence County countryside but try to eat a dozen doughnuts in the process. For that reason, Apple Castle co-owner Steve Johnston said they'll be ready.
"We're going to start with 12 batches, so that's 144 dozen," he said, which amounts to about 1700 homemade doughnuts. "Usually we are scrambling and making them as fast as we can so cyclists are eating them hot, which is usually a win-win."
Normally held outside Westminster College’s Memorial Field House in New Wilmington, the 5K race and bike rides relocated to the Apple Castle along Route 18 in Neshannock Township because of uncertainty over what the school's COVID-19 policy would be with visitors, explained organizer Dan Tennant. Still, he said, pre-registration was the best its ever been after a harder push for it in the event's marketing.
On Friday, however, the running was the main focus. Runners started in the orchard and ran along some of the back roads before returning to finish under a giant inflatable doughnut at the finish line. The overall winner was Jason Smith, of Wexford, and the first woman across the line was Lindsey Vatter, of New Castle. Smith is the cross country coach at Avonworth High School, while Vatter is in charge of the Neshannock cross country programs.
"The course was really great," Vatter said. "It was really great. If they do it again next year, I would definitely recommend it. It's a challenging course. It had some hills in it and ups and downs."
While she didn't have a doughnut before the race, she did treat herself to one afterward — even if it's not in the runner nutrition plan.
"I had fun cheering on one of our little elementary runners," she said. "I ran the second mile with one of our elementary cross country runners."
Vatter just completed her first week of official preseason training with the Neshannock teams. Between middle and high school, there are 42 runners out this year, she said.
Tyler Cathcart, another organizer for the events, said the addition of the 5K race was by community members who share the same goals of promoting local, exercising and having fun events. Previously, the Tour de Donut proceeded went toward placing bike racks around New Wilmington and surrounding areas.
"With the new amphitheater in town, a lot of our monies went to pay for the musicians," Cathcart said. "We also want to give monies for tree replacement and stuff. It goes back into the community for more events and activities."
Aside from the 5K race, a shorter race was held for kids ages five to nine and a 100-yard dash featured children from two to five. After the races an awards ceremony was held, while wine and Italian ice were offered as well as yard games for the children. And of course, two big boxes of doughnuts were available for the runners to munch.
"We love the run addition this year," Cathcart said. "This is kind of what we wanted to see — families gathered around playing games, listening to music with the sunset on the orchard."
