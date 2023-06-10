Everleigh Abbott was new to running on dirt roads, while Colin Sawyer was new to race directions involving farm animals.
Both those things intertwined with the third annual Donut Dash 5K race Friday night at the Apple Castle orchard. The race, the first event in a doughnut-themed weekend that includes this morning’s Tour de Donut bike rides, brought together 82 runners with many more children and toddlers who participated in scaled-down races around the orchard. For the 5K, the pack starts in the orchard before running out onto dirt roads and looping back.
“The whole thing is ‘make a left past the pig pen, make a right at the cow pasture, go down the hill past the horses,’” said Sawyer, a vice president in business analytics at PNC. “Next to the goats is someone asking if you’d like a doughnut. It was fun. It was a nice race.”
Sawyer, the first overall finisher in 16:54, is no stranger to running. The South Hills resident ran in his Pittsburgh Pharaoh Hounds Running Club singlet and competed in club running in college. He earned a handcrafted doughnut medallion for winning the race, but opted against earning another prize for eating three doughnuts at the race’s halfway point — though 20 other competitors did indulge.
He heard about the race and came to the Route 18 business with friend and PNC coworker Michal Kawecki, who finished third overall but almost three minutes behind the pace.
“He’s going to kick my butt in the bike ride and I kicked his butt in the 5K,” Sawyer said. “It’s a tradeoff.”
The two plan on competing in the 40-mile ride.
Abbott, meanwhile, was one of the youngest competitors, but took the top female finisher spot.
At 13, she just completed seventh grade and will run as an eighth grader this fall in the West Middlesex School District. She finished fifth overall in 21:43.
This wasn’t her first food-themed race, having previously competed in an ice cream 5K in Grove City. Abbott didn’t eat any doughnuts on the course and even chose an apple at the finish line instead of the various flavors of Apple Castle sweets.
Among the 82 runners were Justin Zackal, at eighth overall, who ran in a beard and hat to resemble Forrest Gump. Meanwhile, Tyler Cathcart, one of the organizers of the weekend’s events, wore a doughnut costume for the 3.1-mile course.
The Tour de Donut, with races originating and finishing at Westminster College, offers routes of 10, 29, 30 and 40 miles.
Doughnuts will be available at the start and finish, as well as along the way. Those who can scarf down a dozen earn a prize.
All the doughnuts are made at the Apple Castle.
