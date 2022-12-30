An appeal filed against the New Castle zoning hearing board from DON Enterprises regarding a downtown sign was dismissed by the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
In an opinion Wednesday, Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge said the zoning hearing board had no jurisdiction or authority to seek any penalty or fine for any alleged violation regarding the banner placed at The Henry Banquet & Event Center at 20 S. Mercer St. The Henry is owned and operated by Tim Fulkerson, who was a city councilman at the time of the zoning board’s initial ruling in 2021.
Hodge said appropriate jurisdiction for the enforcement action would have to go through the office of Magisterial District Judge Melissa A. Amodie.
The appeal to the court stems from a three-by-six foot banner placed on The Henry by Fulkerson, which didn’t have hard backing.
DON Enterprises, in an appeal to the zoning hearing board, argued any banner can only stay up for 30 days under city ordinance without a hard backing.
DON was told it needed hard backing for its canvas banner at the Central Building at 101 S. Mercer St., located across the street from The Henry.
The city zoning board on March 31, 2021, and again on Feb. 23, denied the appeal by DON Services, which asked the board to either force Fulkerson to take the sign down, force Fulkerson to put hard backing on the sign or reimburse DON for putting hard backings on its signs, which totaled about $1,400.
Fulkerson previously stated his sign was bolted to a solid brick foundation as the backing.
In the opinion, Hodge said testimony and evidence presented showed Fulkerson, when signing the permit application, did not check the box “permanent or temporary sign,” but did check the “attached to building” box and indicated it was for a banner.
“The sign permit ultimately issued by the City of New Castle on Dec. 16, 2020, did not require the need for a permanent backing to be attached as part of the sign,” Hodge said.
While the city zoning ordinance said banners classify as a temporary sign and are only allowed temporarily for 30 days, zoning officer Jim Farris said the banner was approved as a permanent sign with a durable, weatherized canvas, and was attached securely and permanently with masonry screws and washers to the building.
The zoning board concluded DON Enterprises failed in their burden of proof and burden of persuasion to establish the banner was a temporary sign, DON’s appeal was not timely filed and the board had no jurisdiction or authority to offer DON relief.
The board said DON needed to pursue an enforcement action against Fulkerson at the district justice level.
Hodge agreed with that assessment. He also said the common pleas court would not discuss or decide whether DON met its burden of proof and burden of persuasion as to whether Fulkerson’s banner was a temporary sign, and whether DON’s appeal was timely filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.