When the Union Township police advertised they were hosting a “Fill the Cruiser” campaign for school supplies, a Youngstown woman took it literally.
Christine Gandy showed up outside of Walmart in Union Township on Friday with so many school supplies that her own car was filled. Then, additional generous people who shopped Saturday at Walmart in Union Township were quick to fill another police car for the cause.
Sponsored by the Union Township Police Department and Walmart, the effort amassed more than $3,000 worth of materials, including loose-leaf paper, pencils, colored pencils, markers, glue, folders, binders, spiral notebooks, crayons, index cards, dry-erase markers, tissue products, hand sanitizers and bleach-type cleaning products.
That was all in addition to what Gandy donated.
All of the items were given to the Union Area School District, police chief Mark Julian said. He said he initially was approached about the idea by Amber Bryant, a Walmart asset protection manager, and the department agreed to participate. Fliers were posted around the township beforehand, asking people to support the event.
Some people who didn’t buy supplies donated money instead, which amounted to several hundred dollars. The police department used that money to buy more supplies to put into the cruiser, Julian said.
This was the first time the police department hosted the effort.
“There are a lot of supplies to last quite a while,” he said, noting that the items were accumulated within a three-hour period.
Gandy said she managed to fill an entire police car with just her items.
She had started her own collection, of sorts, two year ago when she found notebooks at Target for a penny each. That started her charitable effort. She didn’t do it last year, she said, but people nevertheless donated money to her, plus she raised more money.
“I’m a bartender, and I raised about $400 and bought 5,000 notebooks and $3,000 folders, and slowly i’ve been giving it away here and there,” she said. Her mother lives in New Castle and gave her a flier for the Union police collection, so she decided to donate all of the items she had, plus 75 rulers to the cause.
“I was trying to find a place where someone could use them,” she said. “So I called the Union police and asked, ‘what if, hypothetically, I could fill a cruiser on my own?’”
When she got to Walmart, the officer there said, “My goodness, you weren’t joking,” she said.
“I just wanted someone to be able to use them, and I believe they were meant to go to them. Now I know about it for future dates. If I do the fundraiser again, I’ll know a direct place to donate them.”
Union Area School District superintendent Mike Ross, said he was happy for the district to get such a quantity of supplies. He said Julian told him beforehand about the campaign, but he never expected to see the quantity of items they collected.
“I was very surprised,” he said. “It’s literally covering three-fourths of a conference room, on the tables, floors, everywhere. I was very shocked and pleased.”
He said that district administrators will discuss internally about an equitable way to get all of the supplies to district families.
“It will require an inventory at this point,” he said, adding that there are more than 100 backpacks, hand sanitizers, masks, pencils and other items.
“If a kid can find it useful for school, it’s there,” Ross said.
He emphasized that now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, “it’s a perfect time to receive this kind of gift, because there is no sharing of materials in schools anymore. We can make sure kids have their own materials.
“We have such a good relationship with the police,” Ross said. “They’re always looking out for the schools, and we always try to look out for them.”
