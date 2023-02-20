Donnie Iris remembers watching TV, witnessing Chuck Berry still performing at 60 years old on stage.
“I remember thinking I can’t imagine myself being on stage at 60,” he said. “Now here it is, my 80th birthday, we are still performing. It is wonderful. I feel great.”
Iris will hit the big 8-0 on Feb. 28, and he plans to celebrate the occasion in a big way.
Iris, along with his band The Cruisers, will headline an 80th birthday bash concert at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township on March 11. The show date was chosen based on logistics and finding the right venue, he said.
“I am getting more and more excited, that’s for sure,” he said. “It is probably the biggest event I have been involved in within this area.”
It will be Iris’s first time playing at the venue, which holds 4,000 people on the campus of Robert Morris University. He said the show is close to being sold out. With all birthdays, Iris said he suspects there will be surprises in store for him.
The Ellwood City native is known for his work with the Jaggerz and Wild Cherry in the 70s. He earned a No. 1 song with the Jaggerz for “The Rapper.” He would venture solo in the 1980s with his band The Cruisers, producing hits like “Love Is Like A Rock” and “Ah! Leah!”
The birthday celebration will feature performances from The Clarks and The Vindys. Iris has been friends with The Clarks for over 15 years. He said he met the Vindys, based out of Youngstown, two years ago in Akron when they opened for his band.
“I hope they [the fans] enjoy it because I think it will be great. The Vindys are wonderful. They’re a great group. The Clarks have been around forever. They are iconic in Pittsburgh,” he said. “It is going to be a great show. I think people will have a great time.”
Reflecting on his time traveling around northern Ohio and Pittsburgh, Iris said his favorite place to perform was at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Warrendale.
“I do like playing the more intimate shows like Jergel’s. I am trying to get something set up to play there this summer. That’s a great place to play,” he said.
Iris said there are more shows slated throughout this year going into early 2024, including performing with REO Speedwagon on June 21 in Youngstown and on July 24 with Foreigner at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. New music is not on the band’s radar, but Iris said there is some unfinished material sitting in the studio.
“It is just a matter of getting the urge to go back to the studio to do more stuff,” he said.
Iris said he feels great for his age and hopes to rock for many years to come.
The band keeps going because they love it so far, he said.
“As long as I can keep performing at a high level I will keep going,” he said. “We are going to keep trying.”
Tickets can be purchased through upmceventscenter.com/events/2023/donnie-iris-and-the-cruisers.
