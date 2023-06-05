Ellwood City rocker Donnie Iris canceled an upcoming tour date in Youngstown after recovering from surgery related to cancer.
Iris, along with his band The Cruisers, played a sold-out 80th birthday show in March in Moon Township. Shortly after playing the 4,000-seat UPMC Events Center on the campus of Robert Morris University, his cancer was discovered, according to a post Monday on the band’s Facebook page.
“He’s got the best care, and everyone is very optimistic for his full return to health,” the post said. “He recently had surgery and his prognosis is good.”
Iris and the band were set to play June 21 in Youngstown’s Foundation Amphitheater on June 21 with REO Speedwagon. However, he and the band said they’re looking forward to playing a July 24 date with Foreigner and Loverboy at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
The Ellwood City native is known for his work with the Jaggerz and Wild Cherry in the ‘70s.
He earned a No. 1 song with the Jaggerz for “The Rapper.” He would venture solo in the 1980s with his band The Cruisers, producing hits like “Love Is Like A Rock” and “Ah! Leah!”
The REO Speedwagon concert is still scheduled with tickets available at on Ticketmaster. Taking their place on the bill will be Levon, which consists of best friends Michael David Hall, Jake Singleton and Ryan Holladay.
