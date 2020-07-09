Last year, participants in the adult summer reading program at the New Castle Public Library won more than $1,000 in prizes.
This success was only possible due to the generous contributions of local business who supported the program with donations of gift cards, merchandise, and cash.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most responses to the written requests the library mailed out at the beginning of March for prize donations went unanswered. The library is asking that any businesses able to do so consider making a donation.
The library thanks those businesses that have already supported the program this year including: Coney Island, the Friends of the Library, Gallo’s Italian Villa, Living Treasures Wild Animal Park, and Preston Auto Group.
For more information or to donate, contact egustkey@ncdlc.org or (724) 658-6659, ext. 108.
