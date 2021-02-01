Daniel Minenok has dreams of being a football coach.
In a few weeks when Youngstown State University's coronavirus-delayed football season kicks off in North Dakota, Minenok was to be on the sidelines as a student coach while his older brother, Pat, saw his first extended action as a Penguins defensive back.
That all changed Tuesday morning when the car Minenok was driving struck a garbage truck head-on. Minenok suffered several serious injuries, including a fracture of the top of his femur, five breaks in his hip and knee cap, a facial injury and concussion.
"That will definitely be hard knowing he should be there," Pat, a senior, said. "I'm definitely going to stay focused for Daniel. I know that I have to go out there and play well for myself and to make Daniel proud, too."
The last of Daniel's surgeries is set for today, after which his family is exploring options of moving him out of St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where he was driven after the crash, to a rehab center. Pat said his brother's recovery will take around a year.
While Daniel, a freshman at YSU, was undergoing surgeries Tuesday afternoon, some of his high school classmates were busy raising funds for his recovery. A GoFundMe page, "Daniel Minenok's Road to Recovery," set up by four of his 2020 New Castle High School classmates — Aiden Heichel, Rocco Robinson, Rachel Gennock and Alexandra Steele — started collecting money almost immediately after it launched.
"Around 6 o'clock Tuesday night they let me know they just started it," Pat said. "Rocco texted me and said you need to check this out. We were just shocked. The word kept spreading. People started to see it. The support from New Castle and the greater Youngstown area is just absolutely remarkable and breathtaking. We are just absolutely taken away by how much people can help and how much people want to help and we are just extremely thankful for that."
The GoFundMe reached more than $13,000 by Tuesday night, and now is up to more than $31,000, all to go to the Minenok family. Mark Torsello, a 2018 New Castle graduate, and his mother Shannon also launched a T-shirt drive to raise money for the family. T-shirts are $15 for adults and $10 for students and can be ordered by contacting Mark at (724) 651-7749 or on social media.
Since Tuesday, Pat said his parents have been in the hospital with Daniel. COVID-19 protocols limit the amount of visitors in the hospital, but Pat and neighbor Frank Bongivengo Jr. visited with him on Friday.
"My mom and dad said that's the highest his spirits have been," Pat said. "He's alert, he talked and laughed with me the whole hour we were there."
Pat said Daniel sometimes has pain when trying to talk because of his concussion, but "when he does talk, it's regular Daniel."
Overcoming obstacles, unfortunately, have been all too familiar for Daniel. A serious basketball injury forced him into a boot and to miss his junior and senior sports seasons. Nonetheless, he could always be found on the football sideline or cheering on his basketball teammates from the bench.
"There were definitely some dark nights at my house we won't forget," Pat said. "Daniel never let them dwindle. He always bounced back the next morning. He always kept himself in shape."
Pat said when lifting weights in their garage, Daniel — still in a boot — would hit the punching bag with Pat or their father holding it for him.
"That just goes to show you the type of resiliency and persistence that Daniel has," Pat said. "Daniel is strong and wise beyond his years. All he knows is to put his head down and go to work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.