A North Hill man involved in a car accident Tuesday morning suffered several injuries and is in a Youngstown hospital.
Daniel Minenok, 19, suffered a broken femur and broken facial bones after his Honda Civic collided with a Waste Management truck in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Pulaski Road where it meets West Euclid Avenue.
Minenok was transferred from the scene by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. By mid-afternoon, a group of Minenok's New Castle High School Class of 2020 classmates set up a GoFundMe donation page to support him and his family.
The page collected several thousand dollars in a matter of hours, including more than $13,000 by late Tuesday. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, it raised more than $24,000.
