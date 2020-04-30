The distribution of free dinners from New Castle High School is continuing through the coronavirus epidemic because of generous donations from the community.
“The outpouring is unbelievable,” New Castle Area School District superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said this week.
She said the district has had many different people, school graduating classes from various years and businesses who have been sponsoring whole dinners for certain nights. Many other monetary donations also being received are going into a food fund to pay for dinners on other nights, she said.
The free dinner giveaway has been going on since late March when school was initially canceled. Those receiving the food need not be district residents, and a maximum of four dinners is being given per family.
Victory Family Church of Cranberry, which established church services at New Castle High School before the coronavirus shutdowns occurred, has provided volunteers and food donations for the program and has since been piggybacking with the district’s free breakfast and lunch programs for children and giving out free bags of groceries in the city’s low-income housing projects and other areas.
The dinner distribution effort is coordinated by district food service director Jeremy Bergman. The dinners are prepared in local restaurants, or in the school cafeteria by Bergman and his staff, and are packaged and given out to drive-up style to vehicles at curbside, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays behind the high school.
All workers and volunteers helping with the program wear masks and gloves for the food preparation and distribution, Bergman emphasized.
Anyone who wants to contribute funds toward the cause may send checks payable to the New Castle Area School District, and write “food contribution” in the note space. The checks should be sent with a note in care of either Jeremy Bergman, food service coordinator, or Debbie DeBlasio, superintendent, to New Castle Area School District, 420 Fern St., New Castle, Pennsylvania, 16101.
Anyone who wants to arrange and pay for an entire dinner for a designated evening is asked to contact Bergman at (866) 722-7372, and hit option 5, to coordinate the menu and the date.
