The donation drive for the World War II monument at Jackson Park in New Castle is underway.
The drive will be conducted throughout April and May in Lawrence County through the Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project to repair the memorial along East Washington Street that honors veterans from the city’s East Side.
Project CEO Hugh Coryea said there will be a new composite name plate for the memorial, repairs to the existing memorial and fencing and landscape work for the surrounding Jackson Park site. The landscaping work will include new sidewalks, a new park sign, fencing, mulching and trees to be planted.
Coryea said work is expected to begin on May 11, with Wendy Stuck of Keller Williams Realty leading the first group work day.
“We’re trying to fix up every veterans memorial in New Castle,” Coryea said.
The cost for the project is $25,000.
The Agent Orange Veterans Project is teaming with the Lawrence County Commissioners, Lawrence County Veteran’s Office, the Lawrence County Historical Society and New Castle officials on this endeavor.
Different restaurants and locations in Lawrence County will have jars where donations will be collected.
Residents can also purchase bricks, for $100 each, that can be for any resident or business, alive or deceased, and doesn’t have to be a veteran.
Coryea can be reached at (724) 651-6747 regarding bricks, jars or corporate donations.
Checks can also be sent to the historical society, designating them for the Jackson Park project, at P.O. Box 1745, New Castle, PA, 16103. All donations are tax deductible.
