Lawrence County 4-H is currently accepting donations from local businesses for its 22nd annual benefit auction.
The auction is planned for March 19 at the New Englander Banquet Center. All proceeds from the sale will go directly to the Lawrence County 4-H youth development program.
March 9 is the last day for donated items, in order to guarantee entry into the catalog; however, items are accepted up to the day of the auction.
Admission to the auction is free, and a variety of food will be available for sale during the evening. Live and silent auctions will be conducted to sell more than 600 items, ranging from major league sporting tickets, tools, equipment, entertainment packages, pet care items, toys, appliances, self care, luxury items, food and beverage items and more.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for prospective buyers to review the items for sale, and the bidding will begin at 6 p.m.
Food concession proceeds also will go to support the 4-H program.
Funds raised through the auction provide 4-H members with scholarships to attend regional, state and national leadership and citizenship development events. Additionally, the funds cover the state membership fees for meaning members to join the program at no cost.
The Lawrence County 4-H Program is a non-formal educational youth development program offered through Penn State Extension to teach and promote positive life skills through “learn by doing” hands-on activities.
More information about the benefit auction or the Lawrence County 4-H Program is available by contacting Cassidy Baker, Extension educator, 4-H and youth development, at the Penn State Extension Office of Lawrence County, at (724) 654-8370, or by email at cwb5554@psu.edu.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Baker in advance of your participation or visit.
