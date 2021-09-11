Make an online gift:
To make an online gift to the Ludwig John Picarro Scholarship Fund:
•Go to www.giveto.pitt.edu
•Click on Give Now
•Type in the amount of your gift
•Under Designations, click on Choose Area(s) to Support
•When a window opens, scroll all the way to the bottom until you see “Support a fund not listed above,” and check the “Other” box.
•A block will open showing the donation you already typed in. Beneath that, type in Ludwig John Picarro Scholarship Fund.
•After that continue to follow directions for entering donor and billing information
Make a gift by mail:
•Make a check out in the amount of your donation, payable to the University of Pittsburgh, with the Ludwig John Picarro Scholarship listed on the memo line.
•Mail to University of Pittsburgh, P.O. Box 640093, Pittsburgh PA 15264-0093
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.