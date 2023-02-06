Lori Daytner, vice president for program development with Disability Options Network in New Castle, has been named secretary of the Pennsylvania Hemp Industry Council.
The council was founded in 2015 to help accelerate the passage of the legislation that legalized hemp in the state.
Since the hemp bill passed, the council continuously has worked to improve the program, participated in pilot programs, aided others in obtaining seed and overcoming the obstacles of a new industry. It represented hemp at the Pennsylvania Farm Show many years and hosted or participated in numerous other events to help educate both farmers and the general public.
PAHIC is looking to take a more proactive role in attracting investment into the PA hemp industry, building supply chains and shaping legislation and regulations.
To fulfill this mission, the Pennsylvania Hemp Industry Council has appointed new officers, expanded the board, and created a new advisory board.
Launched in 2002, Disability Options Network works in several sectors to drive economic development and improve communities, all with a focus on empowering people with disabilities to live as independently as they choose. Daytner spearheads DON’s work to establish an industrial hemp fiber processing and production hub.
DON has invested in a Hemp Fiber Test Acres Program, giving local farmers a low-risk opportunity to learn to grow hemp for fiber. In the early 1990s in what was still the Soviet Union, Daytner began a 20-year career in the fast paced, developing restaurant industry in Russia and eastern Europe. As CEO, she led the company through a successful $100M IPO and significant growth to reach $490M in system-wide revenues, operating 336 restaurants in nine countries.
Daytner believes her experience in emerging markets with a lack of infrastructure, standards and expertise prepared her well for her current work in the emerging industrial hemp industry in Pennsylvania. She spearheaded the construction of the Project PA Hemp Home in New Castle, a building that is Pennsylvania’s first complete renovation of a blighted house using hemp-based materials, which was completed in 2022.
Other named to the council are Erica Star as chair, Cynthia Petrone-Hudock as treasurer and board members Cameron McIntosh and Drew Oberholtzer.
