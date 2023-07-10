Disability Options Network, a Center for Independent Living, will host a demonstration session featuring durable medical equipment and new mobility devices at 9 a.m. Wednesday at its 831 Harrison St. officies.
The training will be presented by 4 U Mobility, to learn about the latest durable medical equipment and mobility scooters that can make life a bit easier to manage using accessibility solutions for your home.
The event is free of charge and the public is welcome to attend. Session will last about 40 minutes.
Disability Options Network operates a re-use program and will accept donations of wheelchairs, walkers, rollators, scooters, etc., as long as they are in suitable, reusable condition. These items are quality checked and returned to working order and then those in need of durable medical equipment can get these devices at no charge. For more information call the Network at (724) 652-5144.
