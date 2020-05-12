Graduate students from the Parsons School of Design’s Healthy Materials Lab presented their architecture thesis projects Thursday through a virtual day-long session linking the students with representatives of DON Enterprises and designers and architecture professors located in the U.S. and Europe.
DON will consider the design ideas for inclusion in the Blueprint Community neighborhood revitalization project, “Building New Castles”, on the east side. Led by DON Enterprises, the ongoing project has been removing blight, rehabilitating residences and building new homes since 2018.
The esteemed New York based program expressed interest in New Castle after meeting with DON at the US Hemp Building Association’s inaugural conference in Ketchum, Indiana. As part of the collaboration with Parsons, the students were charged to reassess the American Home, with applying the possibilities of using hemp-lime as a construction material, an expanded understanding of the family structure (multi-generational living not just the nuclear family), and accessibility.
The students visited New Castle and were each assigned one plot of land as per historical property divisions, all from a single block on the east side. The assigned block has a few existing houses and the students worked to incorporate these existing structures with their proposals. Each student presented a unique approach to the brief, with a focus on how the project can serve as a prototype for rethinking the American Home, with a keen eye toward meeting the accessibility and affordability goals of DON.
