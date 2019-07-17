Honestly, the New Castle Fire Department knows its fires.
So, bringing a pack of hot dogs while burning garbage in an open pit fools no one. The hot dogs taste awful, and burning trash is illegal.
“There’s no open burning in the city,” fire Chief David Joseph said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has no use for the practice. It cites a study more than 20 years old that states one burn barrel lets off as much toxins as a regulated municipal incinerator.
The city receives grants that require the banning of open burning as one of its conditions, Joseph said.
There are exemptions, such as recreational or ceremonial fires and, well, cooking. But it’s a no on the garbage.
“Once in a while, we do get complaints,” Joseph said. “They try to disguise it and have a package of hot dogs there, but we’re not dumb. We figure out what’s a cooking fire.
“Normally people actually comply when we come and we tell them to put it out.”
Repeat offenders are turned over to city police for follow up and possible citation.
Joseph said to be considerate of the neighbors when it involves legal fires.
“It depends where you live,” he said. “If you have a terribly close neighbor, then you know you have some considerations.”
