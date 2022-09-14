DON Enterprises, Inc. will host an open house from 11:30 a.m. Friday at 1929 E. Washington St. for those interested in touring the office space and anyone interested in a potential building for lease.
The building consists of 6,615 square feet with 28 parking spaces, including ADA accessible restrooms and parking. It is zoned C-1 and can be subdivided.
The building was constructed in 1955 and is located directly across the street from Cascade Park.
It is very near several eateries in the Shenango Area School District with easy access to Routes 422, Interstates 79 and 376.
For questions about the property call Amy Jones at (724) 652-5144, extension 15, 6 or stop by the open house.
