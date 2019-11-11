Disability Options Network/DON Services carried out a door-to-door community survey to the lower East Side of New Castle on Friday.
The community survey, which will be incorporated in an Elm Street Plan, asked residents to provide feedback on community needs and on ways to improve their neighborhood. More than 400 surveys were distributed with a requested return date of Nov. 15, 2019. Residents are asked to return the survey to one of three locations: The Bible Way Church on Crawford Avenue, Lockley Early Learning Center on East Main Street or DON on East Washington or Harrison Street.
Surveys can also be completed online at https://www.papersurvey.io/s/s7ipgf or scanning the QR code below. Anyone that completes a survey can stop by DON at 1929 E. Washington St.or 831 Harrison St.to enter to win gift cards.
Survey results will be tabulated and will provide guidance for future community initiatives. In addition, the survey results are available to interested community members by contacting DON, 831 Harrison St. Please call DON’s housing department with any questions at (724) 652-5144.
