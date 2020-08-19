DON Recovery Services, LLC has filed a federal Americans with Disabilities discrimination lawsuit against the City of New Castle.
"Over the past 18 months, DON Recovery Services has followed each legal path available to bring choice in additional treatment to those suffering from addiction within the City of New Castle and Lawrence County as a whole," a statement from the organization said. "However, these legal efforts were met with resistance and obstruction by the city. Thus, on behalf of providing choice in treatment to those suffering the disability of addiction, this action has been filed.”
DON Recovery applied for a conditional use request on March 3, and its application was recommended by the city's planning commission on May 6 by a 3 to 2 vote.
The corporation then appeared before New Castle City Council on June 23 during a public hearing where Diane Shaffer, DON Recovery's program director, testified to the company's operations.
The business was to operate an outpatient drug and alcohol facility in the Central Building on South Mercer Street.
During the council's July 9 meeting, the request was denied by a 4 to 1 vote, with Councilman Pat Cioppa casting the lone yes vote.
The 13-page suit — filed in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Pennsylvania — spells out three alleged violations.
On count one, DON Recovery alleges the city violated the equal protection and due process clauses of the Constitution.
"The zoning code is discriminatory on its face because it singles out for disparate treatment those individuals with disabilities who are suffering or recovering from a drug or alcohol addiction, and treats those individuals distinctly differently than all other individuals who are in need of any other type of medical treatment."
Secondly, DON Recovery alleges a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"The city's actions in adopting, applying and enforcing the zoning code violate the ADA, and such actions harmed and continue to harm DON Recovery and the persons with disabilities that it serves and seeks to serve," the complaint reads.
Lastly, DON Recovery alleges a violation of the Rehabilitation Act.
"The city's adoption and enactment of the zoning code violates the Rehabilitation Act in that these provisions discriminate against individuals with disabilities due to their recovery from drug or alcohol addiction by treating those individuals distinctly differently than all other individuals residing in the city who are in need of any other type of medical treatment."
"Due to the city's adoption, application and enforcement of the zoning code, DON Recovery has expended substantial time and financial resources, and has lost the opportunity to conduct its business and provide a much-needed medical service to individuals with disabilities residing in and around the city."
DON Recovery requests any zoning code that treats any facility offering drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility differently from other professional offices to be invalid and unenforceable; issuing a permanent injunction prohibiting from enforcing those zoning codes; and award "compensatory damages, lost profits, cost of suit, attorney's fees and any such other relief that is court deems just and appropriate."
DON Recovery is seeking a jury trial.
The corporation also has two pending lawsuits in the Lawrence County Common Pleas court against the city.
One suit appeals the denial for a nonconforming use request the city's zoning board voted on in November 2019. The second appeals the city council's denial of Recovery's conditional use request.
The two suits have been consolidated for an Aug. 31 court date.
