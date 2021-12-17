DON ReClaim!, a construction materials reclamation and reuse retail outlet, is now open at 424 N. Croton Ave.
DON ReClaim! is the newest initiative by DON to revitalize New Castle. It accepts donations and salvages building materials from soon-to-be-demolished structures to be upcycled and repurposed, while providing entry-level jobs in deconstruction, retail sales, inventory management, virtual sales and customer service.
The program prevents materials from ending up in landfills and reduces carbon footprints by extending the life of the materials through reuse and repurposing.
The store is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The materials for sale are a constantly evolving stock, and include lumber, hardwood flooring, hardware, cabinetry, bathtubs, sinks, tile, and more which are sold at discounted prices.
“We actually opened a few weeks ago, as a 'soft opening' in order to make sure we had our systems up and running." explained Ashley Stevenson, program director. "Already, through word-of-mouth, area contractors have discovered us as a source of unique items which are hard to find and which give any construction or renovation project real character.
"We love saving these unique items and seeing them go on to live continued useful lives in new homes.”
For more information contact DON ReClaim! at (724) 856-4228, or by email at donreclaim@doninc.org. Also visit DON ReClaim! on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DON.ReClaim.
Meanwhile, parent organization DON Enterprises, Inc., has received $100,000 in funding for the second year through the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP) from the Department of Community and Economic Development. The funds will support DON’s revitalization in the Elm Street Project area on New Castle’s Lower East Side.
“DON is very pleased to receive this continued funding from our NPP partners WesBanco and DON Management” said Court Hower, CEO of DON. “Along with the priority status the project area now has with its Elm Street designation, we will continue to build affordable, accessible housing, remove blight, and contribute to the ongoing improvements of New Castle.”
Under the NPP guidelines, in exchange for their respective $50,000 donations, WesBanco and DON Management will each receive a $40,000 tax credit. The funds will be used to support the Building New Castles—The Court Street Project which is revitalizing New Castle’s Lower East Side.
“WesBanco is pleased that the second year of the NPP award for DON Enterprises, Inc. has been approved by DCED," said Tony Rocco, WesBanco Bank Market President, Western Pennsylvania. "WesBanco, is committed to our partnership with DON in supporting the ELM Street Project and Revitalization of the Lower East Side. It’s exciting to see the progress being made in serving the community."
To date, DON has renovated properties, demolished blighted structures, and improved houses with support for homeowner repairs.
