+3 Mural highlights, adds to DON ReClaim mission Making old things look like new has long been a part of Rabecca Signoriello’s life.

While DON ReClaim obtains many of the items it offers for sale through deconstruction of old buildings, it also accepts donations.

“Being here, the ability to receive donations has been a lot smoother process,” ReClaim director Ashley Stevenson said of the 424 N. Croton Ave. building into which the service moved last year. “We’ve been receiving a lot more donations in the past few months, compared to being over there (at the rear of the Central Building on South Mercer Street).”

Story continues below video

Donations currently are being accepted between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays, and pick-up can be arranged within Lawrence County. ReClaim also will provide receipts for tax purposes.

To learn more about making a donation and see a list of acceptable and unacceptable items, visit doninc.com/reclaim/donate-materials/