New Castle’s city council approved a tax assessment appeal compromise settlement with DON Enterprises.
DON Enterprises had filed a tax assessment appeal at the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas for five parcels of city property at 318, 331 and 333 East Washington Street and 424 and 428 Croton Avenue.
City Solicitor Ted Saad said it was a routine tax assessment appeal DON had the right to file with the court. Council approved the motion in a 5-1 vote. The assessment must be approved by the county and city school district.
A settlement conference was held, in which the agreement was reached. In total, the five properties will have a total combined assessed value of $316,848, which is around $1,000 less than before.
DON attorney Philip W. Berezniak said the properties were assessed lower due to them currently being renovated, but could be assessed higher once the renovations are complete.
Deputy Mayor Maryanne Gavrile was the lone dissenting vote, believing there should have been no tax assessment reduction for the properties.
DON is involved in another dispute over a parking lot it says it owns between its building at 333 E. Washington St. and 341 E. Washington St., which formerly housed 2 Brothers Downtown Gaming.
Councilman Eric Ritter confirmed during Thursday’s meeting building owner Gary Blakely is putting the building up for sale after closing the gaming parlor Feb. 27.
Since October, the two businesses have been in dispute over the parking lot area between the two buildings, which led to DON putting up jersey barriers for customers at The Corner Stone Restaurant, its tenant, around the boundary of its lot.
The two brothers appealed to council, which will consider an ordinance on the barriers in certain downtown areas.
Saad said he instructed council and administration not to get directly involved between two private businesses. However, council is considering adopting an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance that would place restrictions on the use and placement of jersey barriers and other traffic control devices in certain zoning districts. A public hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. March 14 before council’s caucus meeting.
“I think there was a way we could have worked together,” Gary Blakely said.
He said he won’t take any offer lower than $75,000, considering he put at least $45,000 into renovating the building that his been in his family’s name since 1995.
