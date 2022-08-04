DON Enterprises, Inc. was awarded a one-time grant from FirstEnergy Foundation as part of its final round of Investing with a Purpose initiative.
Developed in the summer of 2020, Investing with a Purpose was formed in response to the challenges nonprofit organizations were facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, FirstEnergy Foundation has awarded nearly $7 million to nonprofit organizations responding to these challenges across their service territory.
“DON has a lot of exciting things going on, and we’re eager to continue supporting its initiatives that strengthen the communities we all live and work in,” said Ben Wagner, regional external affairs consultant with Penn Power, a FirstEnergy company. “Our employees are passionate about the work DON does to support vulnerable residents.”
DON Enterprises sought additional funding to expand its programming under DON Reclamation. DON ReClaim! salvages building materials to resell — while providing entry-level jobs in deconstruction — reducing carbon footprints by extending the life of building materials through reuse and repurposing.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant in support of our community investment and revitalization work,” said DON CEO Court Hower.
DON ReClaim’s mission is to create a more diverse and inclusive community through programs, services and community revitalization initiatives.
It looks to create housing and employment opportunities from resources that support individuals with disabilities and vulnerable populations to increase independence, individual wealth, and overall well-being, while encouraging full integration into society.
“We will be able to now purchase a box truck that will allow DON ReClaim! to be able to grow our building materials reuse program,” said Ashley Stevenson, director of Community Reclamation Programs.
“Pickup and delivery of materials will allow us to expand DON Reclaim! and make our reuse program more robust and lead to increased job opportunities in the community.”
