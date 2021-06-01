DON Enterprises has been designated at Keystone Communities Elm Street Program.
As such, it will be the administering agency responsible for implementing the revitalization effort in the Lower East Side neighborhood in the City of New Castle.
“The Keystone Communities Elm Street designation will help DON Enterprise and New Castle’s Lower East Side realize their vision for comprehensive and strategic revitalization,” said Dennis Davin, secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development. “This program is a critical tool that provides communities with catered and prioritized support, tailored specifically to their unique needs.”
The designation was effective from March 2 through March 31, 2026.
In turn, DON has announced the appointment of lifelong New Castle resident Kenneth Rice as its Elm Street Manager.
"Kenny has demonstrated his commitment to the community in many ways, for many years,” said Court Hower, chief executive officer of DON. “Under his leadership, grassroots initiatives such as the annual Community Clean-up Days, Neighborhood Watch, and the very successful Lower East Side Community Garden have started, thrived, and are expanding to other parts of the city.
"Numerous organizations such as the Lawrence County Conservation District, Tri-County CleanWays, Dominion Energy/Western Pennsylvania Environmental Council, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, Oneness of Lawrence County, and the New Castle Branch of the NAACP have recognized his work. Kenny has worked with DON for 14 years, and DON has the highest regard for his work and contributions.”
The Elm Street Program is a neighborhood revitalization initiative intended to be a complete approach to long-term neighborhood sustainability. The manager connects with neighborhood homeowners, renters, businesses, community leaders, potential contributors, and stakeholders to assess needs and works to match resources to those needs.
As a DCED-designated Keystone Elm Street, New Castle will receive priority consideration under several department programs including the Keystone Communities Program, will be eligible for complementary technical assistance and programmatic support from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center over the next five years and will receive priority status for various funding applications submitted to the DCED. New Castle also be eligible for Neighborhood Assistance Program Enterprise Zone tax credits for private sector development within the designated Elm Street Program area.
The Elm Street Approach is structured around five focus areas:
• Safe, Clean and Green: deals with the stewardship of a neighborhood, cleaning up the neighborhood, and completing small community enhancement projects.
• Neighbors and Economy: relates to the economic relationship between residents and businesses within their neighborhood.
• Design: handles the physical elements within the neighborhood. Should be pedestrian oriented and should have an architecturally significant housing stock.
• Image and Identity: looks at and seeks to improve the neighborhood’s perception from both inside (image) and outside (identity) of the neighborhood.
• Sustainable Organization: involves getting various groups and Volunteers in the neighborhood working together towards common goals.
“PDC is very proud of this recent Keystone Communities Elm Street program designation, guided by the leadership of Disability Options Network Enterprises, this initiative is a result of years of planning and the development of coordinated efforts from a variety of county, municipal, and neighborhood partners,” said Julie Fitzpatrick, executive director of PDC. “As a Federal Home Loan Bank Blueprint Community in 2014, New Castle has been well-positioned to benefit from FHLB funding.
"Now, as the newest Elm Street designation, they will utilize this opportunity to leverage additional investment, which will provide an avenue for greater community impact, engagement, and participation in the future of the neighborhood.”
An advisory committee will provide oversight and support to the Elm Street Manager.
"As Elm Street manager," Rice said, "I have made positive contacts with neighborhood homeowners, renters, businesses, community leaders, potential contributors, and stakeholders. Additionally, I have compiled detailed lists on sponsors, neighborhood improvement programs, reputable contractors, assistant programs, city code procedures and other categories to aid the residents, businesses and stakeholders within the Elm Street Designated area.
"My team and I are in the process of creating a web page, quarterly newsletters, social media pages brochures and programs. We will also continue to tour the neighborhood and speak with concerned citizens, organizations, and dignitaries, as well as travel to and communicate with other successful Elm Street and revitalization programs."
An event is to formally announce the designation will take place at 2 p.m. June 10 at the Lower East Side Community Garden,202 N. Walnut St. The public is invited to attend.
