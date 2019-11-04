Assistance for those battling addiction is planned again for South Mercer Street.
However, the officials behind DON Recovery Services — which would be located in the Central Building, purchased by DON Services earlier this year — are drawing differences between their project and one that was rejected in April by New Castle City Council.
In that attempt, Councilman Tim Fulkerson had hoped to use a former hotel a half-block north of the Central Building for a long-term treatment center to be used by the Highland House. Council rejected Fulkerson’s conditional use request to convert at least part of what he has since converted into an event site as a home for drug and alcohol counseling, office space and accommodations for 50 halfway house residents.
At a town hall meeting Friday in the Central Building, DON program director Diane Shaffer said that the agency is in the process of applying for a license to establish DON Recovery Services, which would follow the model of Lawrence County Treatment Court.
The court, which Shaffer helped to create when she was part of the district attorney’s office, addresses both the addiction and co-occurring mental and emotional health issues that a 2017 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration study found are present in 45 percent of those struggling with addiction.
Those services, though, are only available to people who have committed a criminal offense. It is DON’s intention, Shaffer said, to bring that level of treatment to the general public.
“Drug addiction is actually a disability,” said Phil Bereziak, administrator of community resources for DON Services. “Governor Wolf has recently named addiction as a state emergency. We have it here.
“As a former defense counsel, often on the other side of Miss Shaffer in the courtroom, both us have too much familiarity with the issues plaguing our community. DON’s attempt is to jump in and participate and do whatever we can to help assist New Castle in battling that epidemic.”
Unlike the plan city council rejected, DON Recovery Services will not provide inpatient facilities.
“What we’re looking at putting together, we’re an outpatient, multidisciplinary treatment designed to treat the individual as a whole, not just the addiction,” Shaffer said.
“The use of buprenorphine (also known as Suboxone) in combination with counseling and mental health and behavior therapies provides a whole patient approach to MAT (Medically Assisted Treatment).”
DON Recovery Services would have a medical doctor on staff, and in addition to doing intake exams, would also do testing for HIV, Hepatitis C, sexually transmitted diseases and tuberculosis.
Those who are taken into the program and prescribed buprenorphine — which Shaffer said reduces cravings, prevents withdrawal symptoms and reduces the risk of respiratory depression that can occur with methadone — will be monitored throughout the course of their treatment “because as they advance, that gets tapered. Upon completion, they walk out the door drug free.”
DON Recovery, she added, will have an onsite lab to run drug screenings with same-day results.
The treatment program not only will provide addiction counseling, Shaffer said, but also will partner with a psychologist to address any co-occurring mental and emotional health issues.
She emphasized, though, that DON Recovery Services will be a drug-free facility, with no medication maintained, stored or dispensed at the Central Building. All prescriptions will be e-filed directly to the pharmacy.
Both Bereziak and Shaffer noted that the Central Building traditionally has housed government agencies, as well as legislative, medical and legal offices. It also was the original home of DON Services, which is now located in the former Thaddeus Stevens School.
They pointed out, too, that the building has been the home of the Highland House’s outpatient treatment services. That agency’s administrative offices now are located in Fulkerson’s nearby building.
“So DON Recovery Services is not introducing a new service at the Central Building location,” Shaffer said, “but continuing an established service.”
Finally, in an apparently acknowledgement of concerns raised during Fulkerson’s attempt bring a similar program into the downtown business district, Shaffer note that the Central Building “is located on a side street, not in the heart of the downtown area, but it is accessible to those who do not have access to a car and it is accessible by walking or through public transportation.”
