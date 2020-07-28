Disability Options Network, The Center for Independent Living, celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Monday.
The agency also is adding a mural on the outside of its office at 831 Harrison St. in honor of disability history.
As a Center for Independent Living that serves seven counties across western Pennsylvania — Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Westmoreland — the network is an advocacy entity that supports people with disabilities to live as independent at they choose.
“We will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ADA noting that as a community we have become increasingly accessible in many public spaces,” director Melissa Allen said. “On the other side it’s been 30 years … why are we still finding accessible entrances in the back of buildings or finding, after main street renovations across neighborhoods, that there still remains a single step into a business? We obviously still have work to do.”
The network and the entire DON family of affiliate entities recognized a dedicated team of essential works with cake on Monday.
“As the second largest employer in Lawrence County, we want to set an example that this a day in history that brought access to the forefront of thinking for accessibility to all and that our motto of My Life, My Choice seeks to celebrate diversity in our community,” said Court Hower, executive vice president of Community Resources & Development for DON Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.