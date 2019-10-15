DON project infuses new life into Lower East Side DON Services has six new homes in the works on New Castle’s Lower East side, and has requested a grant to fund the construction of nine more.

Editor's Note This is the second part of a two-part series on DON Service's neighborhood revitalization near the Lawrence County courthouse.

After DON Services rehabbed its first home of the Court Street Revitalization program, it handed the house over to its new owner without charge.

That doesn’t happen any more.

Anyone who receives one of six new homes now on the construction list, or the any of the nine projected homes to follow, will do so the old-fashioned way: by taking out a mortgage.

“They are required to get a conventional mortgage through a financial institution," said Anita McKeever, administrator of community resources for DON. “What I’ve done is compile all the banks’ first-time-buyer programs — and a first-time buyer is anyone who hasn’t owned a home in the last three years — and find out what the best program is, who has the down payment assistance, who has grants, who has the best product for the person, and we let them decide where they want to go.

“We don’t tell them where they have to go. I just give them the options.”

McKeever works with the would-be homeowners to get them to a point where they can qualify for a mortgage. If a lack of credit is an issue, she will help them take steps to improve their score.

Although there are just six houses in the construction pipeline at the moment, McKeever said, there is a waiting list of more than 60 applicants hoping to snare a DON Services-built home.

“They’re not all qualified right now, but my job is to get them qualified,” she said. “We’re going to be building for years.”

HERE'S THE DEAL

So what’s the attraction?

For one thing, it costs DON between $140,000 and $150,000 to build each new home, which the agency will turn around and sell for between $40,000 and $50,000. Gap funding from the FHL (Federal Home Loans) Bank, the county and DON management helps cover the difference.

“So these house payments are going to be $450, $475 including taxes and insurance, and they’re paying $650 month rent,” McKeever said.

“So right away you’re saving about $200 to put toward maintenance, or $100 to put toward maintenance and $100 discretionary income for clothes or other things like that,” added Court Hower, DON’s executive vice president of community resources and development. “And then you talk about a home that is energy efficient, the utilities are going to be lower.”

Earmarking the savings for unexpected, down-the-road costs is also key when qualifying for ownership.

“Part of my job is to tell them about saving for the future,” McKeever said. “Yeah, these are brand new houses built with the best material.

Story continues below video

“But water tanks go, furniture goes, so that’s part of the training, pre-closing and post-closing counseling, to tell them how to be a responsible homeowner and taking into consideration that there will be emergencies that come up down the road.”

Emergency costs aren’t the only thing to be expected. DON recognizes that temptation may also come with the purchase of one of its new homes.

“One the questions we get a lot is ‘How do you prevent somebody from buying the house, and renting it out or flipping it and trying to sell?’ ” Hower said. “These houses do have a retention agreement for five years and the retention agreement helps ensure that the homes will remain affordable and that they will be owner occupied for at least five years.

“It’s a neighborhood that has a high percentage of rentals, and this is one way to increase home ownership. When you increase home ownership, you tend to have families that are more invested in the community because they’re living there for a longer period of time.”

OPEN TO ALL

Yet another frequently asked question, Hower noted, stems from the name from which the DON acronym is pulled — Disability Options Network.

“We get the question all the time — Are these houses strictly for people with disabilities?' ” he said. “The answer is no. This is looking at the bigger picture. The last thing we want to do is to segregate anybody in one area. Our focus is creating a more diverse, inclusive community.

“While the homes we are building are accessible, the housing type fits anybody, whether you’re a person with a disability, a person without a disability, somebody that wants to age in place, millennials. Whether you have a family member, a friend or a neighbor who has a disability, they can come visit without barriers. It’s looking at the bigger picture that everybody can be included, whether you’re having game night or a family dinner, that you’re not saying, ‘Oh we have to go meet at a restaurant’ or something like that.’

“We’re looking at a bigger picture. When we focus on the community, everybody wins.”

And speaking of community, Hower believes that a $2.2 million multimodal grant for which the city has applied will help to build a feeling of togetherness on the Lower East Side, as well as sidewalks, curb cuts and repaved streets.

“We sometimes fail to realize how important sidewalks are in our communities and what a benefit they are,” he said. ”When you start looking at all the benefits from sidewalks, not only from a transportation and safety aspect, but a social aspect, it encourages people to get out there, to walk their dogs, walk to the park, walk their kids up to the school. When you have that social aspect, you have more people out walking, it reduces crime.

“Then you look at the safety aspect of it; it’s accessible. If you’re in a wheelchair or if you’re a child trying to get to school — if you’re up there on the Lower East Side right now, people walk up and down the middle of the streets.”

Now, DON Services is now looking to the city’s South Side as well, partnering with 10,000 Friends of Pennsylvania to plan similar revitalization for that area. It’s also looking outside the city and beyond.

“We’ve been administering USDA funds for two years now for owner-occupied rehab, which is for funds used outside the city of New Castle,” he said. “Originally, it started out as a $50,000 grant, and we used it to cover four counties.

“Last year, they awarded us $76,000. and this year they awarded us $348,000 — $106,000 of that is dedicated to Lawrence County. The funds are pretty flexible; they can be used for everything from roofs, to windows, we’ve done foundation walls, accessibility modifications, ramps, door widening, showers, stair glides. Right now, we just need homeowners for the program.”

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com