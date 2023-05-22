A research firm that partners with New Castle-based DON Processing in the cultivation, brokering and manufacturing of hemp-based products has received a $1 million award from The National Science Foundation.
Hazelton-based Vytal Plant Science Research received the Regional Innovation Engines Development award for the development of an Industrial Hemp Engine as part of its newly launched Regional Innovation Engines Program.
Vytal Plant Science Research is a nonprofit biotechnology corporation that is partnering with Penn State University, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Luzerne County Community College, Lackawanna College, Emory University, DON Processing, the Team PA Foundation, and several farms and private industries throughout the state.
Lori Daytner, vice president of program development with DON Processing will be involved in the project as a hemp industry leader for the next two years under an agreement with Vytal Plant Research.
The award will fund the further development of a Pennsylvania Industrial Hemp Engine that will support the manufacture and deployment of innovative, bio-based products for application in green building construction, packaging, fabrics, renewable energy and land remediation.
“It is essential that Northeastern Pennsylvania commercial concerns get every penny of our fair share of economic development dollars being invested, at work right here in our area,” said U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, who announced the award. “This grant, made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act, will boost an industry that was once a staple of Pennsylvania’s economy and is again presenting opportunities for new businesses, farm income, good-paying jobs, and climate friendly, environmentally sound products.”
Development of this NSF Hemp Engine will require genetic research, domestic propagation of industrial hemp seed, cultivation, harvest, and processing to build up a supply chain to meet the already existing and growing global demand for bioengineered renewable and recyclable products needed to reduce greenhouse gases, eliminate plastic waste, and improve soil health and water quality. This will require investment in research labs, commercial farms, industrial decortication facilities, bio-based product manufacturers, and workforce education programs.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this project to bring industrial hemp production to our region,” Daytner said. “DON Processing looks forward to the continued growth of this market as a revenue stream for our local farmers to bring this crop to the forefront as a sustainable resource that can be used in many industries from construction to clothing to manufacturing.”
