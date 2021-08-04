DON Enterprises' hemp initiatives are again drawing attention from outside the community.
DON will host Lancaster Farming’s Eric Hurlock on Thursday on the last stop of his National Hemp Tour showcasing Project PA Hemp Home as well as harvesting hemp fiber varieties. The tour has traversed the country reporting on industrial hemp fiber and the key players in this new sector.
Lancaster Farming is a weekly regional farm newspaper for the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. Since the beginning of July, Hurlock — the paper's digital editor — has been touring the country in an RV with his family, visiting hemp fiber and grain farms from North Carolina to Oregon and back again, and writing about his travels.
It's not the first time DON's hemp efforts have been recognized outside of Lawrence County. Earlier this year, the project was featured on America by Design (starts at minute 30:20): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcT1rQaoF1U.
DON is rehabbing a house at 506 Spruce St. using hemp-based building materials. Dubbed Project PA Hemp Home, it’s part of a two-pronged DON initiative that looks to make Lawrence County and western Pennsylvania a leader in hemp production, processing and utilization.
DON is working to build a hemp production hub in western Pennsylvania that create more 100 jobs and provide farmers in a radius of 100 miles growing hemp for its fiber a place to process and sell the hemp stalks. The hub will include a decortication facility to process the hemp fiber as well as a licensed HempWood flooring production facility.
To prepare for this upcoming investment, DON has sponsored a Hemp Fiber Test Acres Program for the last three years providing seven farmers in both states a low-risk opportunity to learn to grow hemp fiber again. The program collaborates with both Penn State and the Ohio State Extensions. There will be an opportunity to cover harvesting at one of the test acres farms on Thursday morning as well.
Hemp fiber is used in automotive components, building materials, textiles, plastics and more. DON also works with end-use companies to test hemp fiber in their plastic products, paper and packaging, and textiles. Project PA Hemp Home is a real-life example of hemp building materials, using hempcrete insulation and HempWood flooring made from Pennsylvania-grown hemp from its 2020 Hemp Test Acres Program.
