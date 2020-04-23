Construction crews for DON Services and Lawrence County Habitat for Humanity do more than just erect or renovate houses.
They build dreams.
And it is those, more so than the actual sawing of wood or hammering of nails, that the two agencies regret having to put on hold ever since Gov. Tom Wolf called construction projects to a halt March 18 as part of a social distancing mandate linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DON is the driving force behind the Lower East Side Project, an initiative to provide affordable home ownership to individuals with disabilities, single parents, young families, seniors and others. It involves both the building of new homes and the rehabilitation of existing properties.
“The ones I feel bad for right now are the new homeowners,” said Court Hower, DON’s executive vice president of community resources and development. “One of the things that we were really pushing for, we have homeowners who are living in substandard conditions.
“This is an opportunity to get them into quality, safe and accessible and affordable housing, and that’s been delayed. Those are really the ones who are being impacted, the homeowners, that I’m most concerned about.”
Similarly, Habitat for Humanity -- which suspended all volunteer labor -- has been unable to put the finishing touches on a Union Township home that was dedicated last June. At the time, the mother and son who are to live there were expected to be able to move in by fall.
Some unforeseen setbacks delayed the move-in date, and the construction moratorium has pushed it back even further.
“We were right on the threshold of crossing the finish line (in March) at that project,” Habitat board vice president Randy Kessler said. “It’s cosmetic on the outside more so than on the inside at this point. That’s what we’d be generally doing this time of year with the break in the weather.
"We are so close to getting them in the home, it’s probably been more of an emotional handicap than anything else.”
Teri L. Perry, president of the Habitat board, noted that Habitat is hopeful that a move-in ceremony for the Union home can be scheduled before year’s end.
Both DON and Habitat welcomed the news earlier this week that Wolf plans to allow construction projects to resume on May 8.
“As far as doing any work or getting any estimates from contractors, we’re at a complete standstill,” Hower said, noting DON has been able to get permission to finish off work on sites for which it already had occupancy permits. “The only thing we can do right now is the administrative stuff, get our ducks in a row as far as ones that we do have bids for, we’re starting to get the contracts awarded for them.
“With the pandemic, it’s not just the not going to work or shopping, but socialization. That’s what everybody’s longing for. Everybody’s anxious to get back to work. I’ve had guys who literally called me for updates every couple of days, ‘Any news? Any news?’”
Kessler noted that with the mild winter this year, Habitat likely would not only have concluded its Union Township home, but also have started its next project.
“The momentum we had been building -- we did our big annual fundraiser, the Douse for the House at Moraine, back in Feburary and we get a lot of enthusiasm after that -- that’s been pent-up,” he said. “As soon as they shoot the gun at the starting line, we’re ready to go.”
Hower credited FHL Bank and the state Department of Economic and Community Development with extending deadlines in recognition of the extenuating circumstances, but noted that there is really no way to make up for lost time. He also hopes that the governor’s target date for resuming construction sticks.
“The only thing certain in this is change,” he said. “You’re told one thing, you plan for one thing, and it changes. Although May 8 is what we’re hoping for and expecting, until we get to May 8, it’s a variable. But at least it’s a goal.”
Like Hower, Kessler doesn’t foresee Habitat’ getting back on its original schedule, and Perry noted that “future homeowners will not be able to occupy their homes as soon as expected.”
Still, Kessler said, “There are miracles everywhere. It all depends on who might step up, we might get a large thrust of effort from volunteers and suppliers where we do catch up.
“We don’t have a template, we don’t have anything historical to go by. It’s a whole new script that we’re developing as we go.”
Perry noted that construction isn’t the only thing that has slowed since COVID-19 began to spread across the nation. Donations, too, have fallen off, “but we are confident that once people are back to work and life resumes some normalcy that our faithful supporters will join us once again.
“This is God’s ministry and mission, and we trust Him to see us through this storm.”
