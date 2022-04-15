DON Enterprises has received more state funding for its renovation of the Wright Building on East Washington Street.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced six projects to be awarded $3.7 million for the construction or rehabilitation of mixed-used developments. The funding was raised through the sale of tax credits under the Mixed-Use Development Tax Credit Program, the proceeds of which are being used to fund the work of the Community Revitalization Fund Program.
DON will receive $600,000 of that money. In December, DON was awarded a $500,000 Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Keystone Communities Program grant, which also was earmarked for the restoration of the Wright Building, which most recently housed Clark’s Furniture.
The plans for this five-story building are for mixed-use purposes and include nine fully accessible two-and three-bedroom apartments on the upper three floors of the building, retail space on the first floor and an office/multi-purpose space on the second floor.
“This is a great boost for DON’s efforts to revitalize this area of New Castle’s Lower East Side,” said state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence. “Historic old buildings like the Wright Building hold so much promise for residential and commercial development, but often require extensive rehabilitation. This grant will help bolster those efforts that promise to turn the space into real-world opportunities for affordable housing and new business activity.”
The Community Revitalization Fund Program seeks to expand or rehabilitate affordable housing stock coupled with retail/commercial space to promote community revitalization, especially in those parts of the state that are struggling economically. The term “mixed-use” for these projects refers to buildings that combine both commercial/retail and residential space.
This round of funding prioritized applications from smaller cities and communities, including third class cities.
“Mixed-use projects are always a plus because they bring not only new economic stimulus but much-needed housing, as well,” Wolf said. “I’m pleased to announce these awards, and I look forward to seeing their future impact in the communities where they’re located.”
The Wright Building once stood as a gleaming, tall beacon, offering railroad passengers and other travelers overnight accommodations as they made their way through the New Castle area. Its restoration is part of a larger facade improvement project for at least 10 local businesses within the Elm Street Program designation on New Castle’s Lower East Side.
