Donald E. Fortney, 86, of Edinburg passed away the morning of Nov. 7, 2019, at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Born on Oct. 30, 1933, in New Castle, he was a son of John R. and Nell (Bowles) Fortney. He was preceded in death on Jan. 30, 2011, by his wife of 47 years, Joycelyn (Toy) Fortney, whom he m…