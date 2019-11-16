DON Services has extended the deadline to respond to its Elm Street Plan survey.
The community survey, which will be incorporated in an Elm Street plan, asked residents to provide feedback on community needs and on ways to improve their neighborhood. Residents are asked to return the survey to one of three locations: The Bible Way Church on Crawford Avenue, Lockley Early Learning Center on East Main Street or DON on East Washington or Harrison Street.
The deadline has been extended until Nov. 22.
Surveys also can be completed online at www.papersurvey.io/s/ s7ipgf. Anyone who completes a survey can stop by DON at 1929 E. Washington St. or 831 Harrison St. to enter to win gift cards.
Residents are encouraged to complete the survey to help benefit their community.
