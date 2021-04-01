DON Enterprise Inc. of Lawrence County has received $109,000 in state funds to support its efforts to produce and promote hemp.
The money is part of $157,735 that will be divided among three projects aimed at increasing consumer awareness of hemp and hemp products in Pennsylvania and increase market opportunities for growers and processors in the commonwealth.
“Hemp is an opportunity to revolutionize the norm for everything from agricultural conservation practices to home building,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, who announced the funding.. “But for the revolution to take hold and make a lasting impact, we need programs that raise awareness and educate growers, processors, and consumers alike. It’s the purpose of this grant opportunity and the projects we’ve funded.”
The Hemp Promotional Grant Program, an opportunity announced in February, is a reimbursement grant program that covers up to half of project costs that occur between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
DON Enterprise, Inc., Lawrence County, was awarded its $109,000 for Project PA Hemp Home. The project, in conjunction with DON’s Hemp Test Acres Program for farmers in the region, is a key opportunity for Pennsylvania builders, contractors, farmers, and end-use industries to learn about hemp building materials in a real-life application and to understand the potential economic impact of industrial hemp.
The project site is located within the neighborhood revitalization program DON spearheads on the East Side of New Castle. DON will completely renovate a blighted balloon frame house with hempcrete and HempWood-engineered flooring made from the 2020 harvest of DON’s Hemp Test Acres Program. The hempcrete will be spray-cast by Cameron McIntosh of Americhanvre, LLC using the latest technology from Europe.
“DON is committed to improving the lives of residents and the communities wherever we operate and continuously works to bring funds and investment to benefit this area. Industrial hemp represents a potential commodity for farmers in our region as its many applications start to gain market awareness,” explained Court Hower, chief executive officer. “We appreciate the support from this grant to complete this home and create programs to raise awareness of this safe, non-toxic, insulating material. We are scheduling events for farmers, media, builders, designers, architects and material suppliers to visit the house and learn about hempcrete firsthand.”
Hemp is a versatile crop than can be grown for seed, fiber, or oil. The fiber is perhaps the most versatile byproduct, and can be used for everything from paper, textiles, fabrics, as well as construction materials.
For more information, contact Lori Daytner at ldaytner@donservices.org or (724) 856 4134.
