Wearing a tiara wasn't on Amanda McCoy's to-do list.
But the 37-year-old, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, has never been one to turn down an opportunity, whether it be graduating from college with honors, skiing, rock climbing, or entering the Ms. Wheelchair USA pageant.
So, when program CEO Lowery Lockard invited her to take part in the event, McCoy immediately filled out the forms required to compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania USA.
"I've always been someone who would do everything. I rarely pass up opportunities where you put yourself out there," said McCoy who detailed her challenges and successes in the packet, which also required letters of recommendation.
"Within a week, I got an email that the judges picked me," recalled McCoy, a Georgetown, Beaver County, resident who works as an information and referral specialist for Disability Options Network's (DON) Center for Independent Living in New Castle. "I was so excited."
Competition for state titles is based solely on judges' review of the candidates' information packets, Lockard explained. But, pandemic permitting, McCoy will be vying onstage for the national crown in July in traditional pageant categories including interviews, evening wear, platform and marketing statements.
"Some of these women have never been on stage, never had the opportunity to wear a fancy evening gown. This gives them the opportunity to celebrate themselves and their accomplishments and show that ladies with disabilities have a lot of abilities," Lockard said, noting that about 20 state winners will be taking part in the 15th annual week-long national event in Ohio.
Working with the disabled at the time she started Ms. Wheelchair USA, Lockard had been "looking for ways to have people with disabilities be more in public life. This provides a platform to show these women for the beautiful, smart, intelligent people they are."
Lockard explained that McCoy, and the other state titleholders, are required to have a platform for their year-long reign.
McCoy chose "Achieving Your Dreams," something she's been striving to do since childhood. Using her personal experiences, she hopes educate the public about disability etiquette and awareness.
"Growing up my parents encouraged me to be as independent as possible and to be anything I wanted to be. From that moment on, I have taken that literally," McCoy wrote in her application packet, detailing how she encountered bullying and assumptions she had a mental disability because of her speech impediment.
"I never saw myself as an individual with a disability. I purposefully don't look at myself any differently than anyone else," she wrote. "It's important to me to have the same hopes, dreams and ask for life as anyone else."
Prior to the pandemic, the Ms. Wheelchair USA contestants would take part in public appearances and fundraisers.
McCoy is in the process of creating a display board highlighting her achievements as a way of illustrating her platform. She's also raising funds for expenses related to the national event through a donation site, http://thedanefoundation.org/eventsprograms/sponsormwusafinalists.html, hosted by the Dane Foundation, the Ms. Wheelchair USA presenting organization.
In addition, McCoy plans to make a video featuring the ways she's personally achieved her dreams.
Among those would be living on her own while earning a degree in child development at Milligan University in her native Tennessee, her internship with Johns Hopkins University, her marriage to Sam, a teacher at South Side High School in Beaver County, and her current job, which, during non-pandemic times, she commutes to with a coworker who lives nearby.
Hired by DON as lead teacher for their daycare, McCoy started in her present position when the child care center closed. Although she hopes one day to return to the child development field, McCoy said she enjoys her current job where her responsibilities include providing information and resources to consumers, researching consumer issues, working with DON's social media and coordinating office activities as well as creating DON's employee newsletter, various flyers and presentations.
"Mandy is eager to share her lived experiences. She went to college and had to be her own advocate to get what she needed so she could be successful as a student. She moved away from family when she got married and she lives the life she chooses," explained Melissa Allen, director of DON's Center for Independent Living.
"Mandy is sharp. Yes, she needs physical assistance throughout her day and relies on personal attendant care for a few hours per day when she is here at work but she is a contributing member of our team and is always looking for ways that we can streamline processes to better serve our consumers," continued Allen, who wrote one of McCoy's letters of recommendation.
"Mandy does not let her disability get in the way of what she wants to achieve and that is the embodiment of our mission 'to empower people with disabilities to live as independently as they choose,'” Allen added. "Mandy is living the 'my life, my choice' philosophy and that is what we want for all people with disabilities."
It's also the lifestyle the Ms. Wheelchair USA pageant and its Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2021 hope to portray.
"More than anything I want to make sure people aren't judged by their disability," McCoy said. "I want to show people they can do anything they set their minds to."
