Last summer, Court Street resident Wayne Randall saw three decades of effort pay off.
The rundown, overgrown Farrell Playground across from his house and just a couple of blocks down from the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center suddenly looked like new.
During one week in July, a team of youths and adults representing the New Castle Police Leading Active Youth Program and three churches — including Watermarke Church of Bellefonte among whose volunteers was Diana Crable, sister of New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem — spent a week restoring the site.
Randal, 61, said he first approached city council nearly 28 years ago about the playground he had enjoyed as a child. He received permission to do his own work at the site, with help from the city, and began cutting down trees. However, the city, he said, never made any improvements of its own, so he gave up.
“But last year, I got Bobby Salem and his sister from Bellefonte to come up,” he said. “And I went down to DON Services and got them to help.”
Randall said he has mowed the grass at the playground, cut down old fencing, and has even planted fruit trees: two apple, one cherry and one peach.
“I just want to do something nice for the community before I check out,” he said.
That’s something that DON Services and its Elm Street Program manager Kenny Rice Jr. can wrap their arms around as well.
“This place was an old, rundown playground — shady people might go up there — that’s been turned into an actual playground,” Rice said, adding that DON Management installed new basketball hoops and teamed with Wesbanco to put up a sign. A grant received by New Visions for Lawrence County helped pay for a pavilion and picnic tables as well.
“I rode by there last week, and it’s being utilized. Kids are on the swings, people are sitting underneath the shelter eating lunches. It’s really a beautiful thing that this playground has new life.”
And new life is exactly what Rice and his team continue to bring to the city’s Lower East Side through DON Services and its Elm Street Program, a neighborhood revitalization initiative intended to be a complete approach to long-term neighborhood sustainability.
As the program manager, Rice connects with neighborhood homeowners, renters, businesses, community leaders, potential contributors, and stakeholders to assess needs and works to match resources to those needs.
Perhaps the most visible part of the program has been DON’s rehabbing of older homes in the neighborhood or, when necessary, razing blighted houses and building new ones.
“There’s been several demos,” Rice said. “We’ve taken down several houses that just couldn’t be rehabbed. But we try to help save the historical houses that need some help, but there are some that are beyond repair and are a danger to the neighborhood.”
Nonetheless, DON also added some new homes to the area, and is in the process of closing on its 10th.
“That’s 10 homes built and sold, or given back to, in some cases, a first-time homeowner, or in other cases it might be someone fleeing domestic violence or very low-income people or people with disabilities.”
And it’s not just the homeowners who benefit.
“The nice thing about the new home builds is you’re putting 10 properties back on the tax rolls for the city and the county that would have been just blighted, with no taxes being collected,” said DON’s Janice Hassen. “They would have been at the courthouse going through sheriff’s sale or whatever.
“And it’s 10 happy homeowners as well.”
Other initiatives Rice and his team have undertaken with various community partners are a pair of community gardens on the Lower East and South sides of the city; neighborhood cleanup days (one is scheduled for June 11 on the Lower East Side, in tandem with Tri-County Cleanways); and a Lower East Side Neighborhood Watch, which Rice is hoping to spear head on the South Side as well.
“It affects the whole community,” Rice said. “I live in an Elm Street area, and I’ve seen the change. I witness it with life coming back to my neighbors. I see people cutting their grass who weren’t cutting their grass for years. Now that they see the new homes and some of the other things we’re doing in the community, I see them coming out and caring for their own property, power washing their house, getting a paint job or cutting their grass or putting up a fence — doing things that make their home look better.
“It’s given a whole new life to this community; I’ve witnessed it. We were pretty bad just four or five years ago, a lot of violence and drug overdoses. No, we’re not the perfect community, but I see the change.”
