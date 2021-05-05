(First of two parts)
A crop once banned for 81 years in the U.S. has found a home in New Castle.
Literally.
DON Enterprises is rehabbing a house at 506 Spruce St. — right in the heart of DON’s Lower East Side affordable, accessible housing initiative — using hemp-based building materials such as Hempcrete and Hempwood. Dubbed Project Hemp Home, it’s part of a two-pronged DON initiative that looks to make Lawrence County and western Pennsylvania a leader in hemp production, processing and utilization.
The other side of the coin is DON’s Hemp Test Acres Program, now in its third year and supported in 2021 by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Launched on an Enon Valley-area farm in 2019, the program has expanded to four farmers in Lawrence and Mercer counties, and three in Ohio.
Eventually, DON hopes to launch a third piece of its hemp initiative: a regional decortication, or processing, facility, possibly in Lawrence County as well.
“In order for us the secure the investment for that (facility) — it’s about $25 million over a three-year period, about half of which is for the equipment itself — we need to have a few things in place,” said Lori Daytner, DON vice president of program development. “So the first part is making sure that farmers know how to grow it, and that we’ve identified the varieties that will perform well in our region.
“The second part is an outreach with end-use companies to start to get contracts in place so that we know there is going to be a market for this stuff.”
Toward that end, DON and All Together Now PA, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that supports local agricultural production across the state, staged a demonstration of Hempcrete installation Friday at the Spruce Street home.
Hempcrete is nonstructural material that can be used for insulation and wall surfacing, according to the website of the Philadelphia group. Similar in appearance to mulch, it is mixed with water and lime and is an efficient substitute for more traditional building materials such as fiberglass and styrofoam.
According to the website, Hempcrete reduces heating and cooling bills by between 30 and 60 percent, and is resistant to mold, mildew, rot, pests and fire.
Using the latest in European technology to spray the Hempcrete into the framed walls of the Spruce Street house was Cameron McIntosh, owner of Americhanvre Cast Hemp and supply chain coordinator for All Together Now PA.
The demonstration was offered virtually to members of the Lawrence County Building Association, with Daytner and New Castle health officer Patrick McGuire also on site.
McGuire said that in addition to growing and processing hemp, there is one other matter that must be addressed before hemp-based products can be used routinely in construction.
“One of the issues that we have to overcome is the use of building materials,” he said. “The building codes require you to use certain materials. We got permission from our local inspector to use this in lieu of insulation or plaster or drywall, and how we’re using it with its fire ratings.
“We got permission to do that, whereas for commercial application, you have to overcome that hurdle in whatever state you’re in. Once you’re able to do that, you can possibly use it in that way.”
McGuire recommended that interested contractors and communities start that process by getting their local building associations on board.
Tom McCosby, president of the Lawrence County Builders Association, believes the door is open now for hemp-based construction materials, based on currently soaring prices for OSB, a type of engineered wood similar to particle board that, according to an October 2020 Bloomberg report, “now fetches a higher price as increased demand and tight supplies lead to delivery delays and elevated construction costs in the U.S. and Canada.”
“What I like about the whole thing,” McCosby said, “is that it gives us an alternative. I’m sure you’ve heard the horror stories about the cost of OSB right now (the same Bloomberg report said that Americans were spending $4,600 more on average to build their dream home than they were just six months prior.) For a product that had been a very, very, economical way to do things (as an alternative to plywood), there is no economical way to sheath a building these days.
“Even if this took a little pressure off the Canadian market that is supplying most of our OSB, that would be fabulous.”
McCosby cited the efforts of DON and its partners — who include Penn State State’s Pennsylvania Housing Research Center in addition to All Together Now PA — with working to bring both hemp production and hemp-based construction materials to the Lawrence County area.
Although he believes that making significant inroads into construction may yet be a few years off for hemp, he believes it can happen.
“Right now, it’s kind of prototypical,” he said. “But I think the people involved are very, very committed to it, and there’s nowhere to go but up. It’s a “sky’s the limit’ kind of thing.”
