(Second of two parts)
DON Enterprises is continuing its efforts to bring accessible, affordable homes to New Castle’s Lower East Side for low-income families and individuals.
The initiative, which includes a mix of renovation and new construction, just closed on its sixth Federal Home Loan house, according to Anita McKeever, DON administrator of community resources, and plans to close on a seventh in mid-June.
“There were single moms with kids, a single dad fleeing domestic violence, an older gentleman, 83 years old, and someone in a wheelchair,” she said of some of the new homeowners. “It runs the whole gamut.”
Patrick McGuire of DON added that three foundations are in the ground for more homes (which are built on slabs, one of which has already been poured), and plumbing is going in on one of two houses being built on Hamilton Street on the city’s South Side.
In addition, work continues on DON’s Project Hemp House, also on the Lower East Side. The home is being rehabbed using building materials made from hemp in a dual effort of creating a market for hemp as a construction material, and establishing a production chain to supply that market.
In the meantime, DON also is proceeding with efforts to revitalize multiple buildings in the 300 block of East Washington Street, as well as the Central Building on South Mill Street. DON officials provided updates of and, in some cases, visits to those buildings last week.
FOUR BROTHERS RESTAURANT
“It has sat here dormant for about three-and-a-half years,” said McGuire, who is also the city’s health officer. “The last time I licensed it was in 2016. We’re going to renovate it, and it’s going to be a restaurant, but it will not have alcohol here.
“We are talking to a couple of local people who will run it. Our specialty isn’t food service within the DON family, but we’re laying out the kitchen really nice. I do consulting for new restaurants, and I laid out the kitchen for this one.”
McGuire said work is being done on the building's exterior and walls, and “if there’s an electrical connection in here, I about guarantee it has to be redone. And we’ve got three new heating systems that have to go on.”
There also are apartments above the restaurant that are to be renovated.
FORMER TRAIN STATION (CLARK STUDIOS)
Rob Firmi and David Goldberg plan to turn the building into the New Castle Union Station Craft Distillery, which will include space for making distilled spirits, as well as a tasting room and retail area.
DON’s request for a conditional use exception was approved by the New Castle Planning Commission, and is awaiting a final decision by city council. A public hearing on the request is scheduled for Tuesday.
AMOCO GAS STATION
DON plans to demolish this facility. There are no tanks in the ground, McGuire said.
PACKARD PAINTS BUILDING
Existing tenants Packard Paints and The Foundation Boxing Center will remain. DON plans to create office space on the second floor.
WRIGHT BUILDING
Sixteen former apartments on the third, fourth and fifth floors are being torn out and replaced with nine, universally designed units. The first and second floors will remain designated for retail.
CENTRAL BUILDING
Since purchasing the essentially vacant building in January 2019, DON has been set about remaking each of its five floors to create new office space.
DON has place its own insurance office, addiction recovery program and reclaim headquarter in the structure, and last year welcomed PA CareerLink
DON purchased the essentially vacant structure in January 2019, 10 months after the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Vital Records office — which had been in the building since 1974 — relocated to Neshannock Township.
DON placed an office for its insurance division in the building not long after the purchase, and in January, opened DON Recovery Services there. DON Reclaim, a construction material reuse and workforce development program, also is in the building, as is Pennsylvania CareerLink, which moved into the facility last August, and the Lawrence County Learning Center.
The CareerLink space, McGuire said, took some extra elbow grease to renovate.
“This used to be car sales and you could drive vehicles inside here,” he said, standing in the CareerLink office. “Right back here was a ramp going up to the second floor. The floors are made to hold cars, so every time that we core drill, we core drilled through 12 inches of concrete to run plumbing.
“Back in the day, they had one or two bathrooms per floor. Now, everybody wants a bathroom in their own suite. So there’s a lot more we have to do now to make it modern day, versus back in the day.”
A former senior center in the southeast corner of the building is home to DON Reclaim, and its packed with salvaged construction materials and other items capable of being reused in new buildings.
“This is what we do in reclamation,” director Tom Franz said. “We divert it from the landfill.”
Sinks, bathtubs, auditorium-style wooden seats and even a table displaying a portable TV, a record player and a typewriter are among diverse items awaiting buyers. A back room that once served as the senior center kitchen now holds crates of fluorescent lights.
“You can’t do much with them,” he said. “We took all the light bulbs off, we tested them all, we built the crates out of lath, put the bad ones in one set of crates, and the good ones in the other, because people still need fluorescent light bulbs.
“I don’t know how many hundred fluorescent lights we’ve gotten, and they still keep coming. If we could solve the fluorescent light recycling challenge (they are considered hazardous waste), that would be great.”
Another hard to recycle item, Franz said, did see a brief resurgence in popularity, thanks to the pandemic.
“We recycled 25 sewing machines at the beginning of the pandemic,” he said. “DON turned around and got them serviced, and we gave them back to people, and they made 25,000 masks with them.
“It was just a little burp, though, because now, who uses a sewing machine?”
