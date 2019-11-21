Representatives from Disability Options Network (DON) presented their appeal to the Zoning Board about their plan to run an outpatient drug facility in the Central Building in downtown New Castle.
“I came here to make a legal argument,” said program director Diane Shaffer. “I believe that under the code, as I read it and the definitions of non-conforming use, that we were entitled to at least present the evidence, which we believe showed that that non-conforming use request is there.”
DON bought the building late last year for $150,000 with the prospect of opening DON Recovery, a multifaceted drug treatment facility that couples mental health, treatment and medication under one roof. The program, which is modeled after the Lawrence County Drug Court, would provide an onsite psychologist as well as a doctor and counselors for addicts seeking treatment. The facility would not house any rehabilitation drugs such as methadone or Suboxone, but rather provide e-scripts to local pharmacies.
“The unique thing about this is it’s everything under one roof,” said Darcey Wynn, a former employee at Highland House and current employee of DON, who was called as a witness by Shaffer. “For our clients, it’s very difficult for them to get to facilities (without reliable transportation).”
DON’s appeal to the board, which lasted over 1 hour and 40 minutes, was that in buying the building Highland House, another drug facility, had operated previously, their non-conforming use would transfer to DON once the sale of the building was completed.
“When you’re dealing with a pre-existing non-conforming use ... It can’t be abdicated or destroyed unless it’s a nuisance, abandoned or extinguished by eminent domain,” said Shaffer.
Shaffer said DON had requested a copy of Highland House’s non-conforming use request from zoning officer Jim Farris, but did not receive one and thus did not present one.
The existence of the request is the burden of proof DON must prove to the board.
“We do not believe that DON Recovery has provided the evidence to show that a legal non-conforming use exists that they can still fall under,” said Jason Medure, the city’s solicitor.
Medure, who spoke in opposition of the request on behalf of New Castle city administration and New Castle City Council, said even if Highland House did have the use request, it would be considered abandoned due to its inactivity for over a year. He also presented multiple other reasons why he opposed the appeal.
Medure’s attendance, he said, wasn’t to proclaim the council does not want the facility, but to instead suggest DON to submit a conditional use request.
“It appears, and I’m not sure why, but it appears that the applicant has been trying whatever means necessary to get around the conditional use process, which, in turn, tries to get around our zoning ordinances,” said Medure.
If DON had applied for a conditional use request, Medure said, it would have first gone to the planning commission and then to New Castle City Council to outline conditions.
“The attempt to circumvent the process already started not (with) a zoning board appeal and not a conditional use request, but a lawsuit to the Common Pleas Court suing Jim Farris,” said Medure.
Board member Rich Gormley asked Medure to clarify the series of events leading to this appeal. DON had sent a letter Farris about the building and when his response was not satisfactory, they went to court instead of the zoning board. When they got to court, the judge told them to go to the zoning board.
Medure confirmed this.
After Shaffer, Medure and Phil Bereziak, another DON employee, took turns speaking, the board went into executive secession for an undisclosed reason. They did not vote on the matter.
