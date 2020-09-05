DON Enterprises is expanding its community revitalization efforts again.
This time, though, it’s also changing locations.
Three years ago, DON kicked off the Court Street Project in cooperation with the Building New Castles and Blueprint Communities initiatives. Its original focus was on revitalizing Court Street from Walnut Street to Ray Street, but it quickly expanded into the surrounding blocks as well.
Since then, DON has built six homes on the Lower East Side, with plans for nine more.
Now, the agency is setting its sights on the city’s South Side as well. Yesterday, representatives from DON and 10,000 Friends of Pennsylvania were among a handful of leaders who held a ceremonial groundbreaking for two Hamilton Street projects, which are expected to get started within a few weeks.
The accessible housing units will be built in the 1400 block of Hamilton Street and are the first new for-sale housing development in the neighborhood in decades. The sites were acquired from the Lawrence County Land Bank.
The two homes, being sold at prices between $45,000 and $50,000, already have buyers lined up. In addition, a waiting list exists for future homes that will be constructed.
“We’ve had tremendous interest for all of the new housing that we’ve developed,” said Court Hower, executive vice president of Community Resources and Development for DON Management. “This speaks to the demand for quality and affordable new housing within the City of New Castle. People recognize the good things that are happening and want to be a part of it.”
The development received a competitive funding award through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Program. First Commonwealth Bank is the sponsor for that funding award.
DON has relied on The Federal Home Loan Bank to provide “gap” funding for the homes it builds. The “gap” is the difference between what it costs to build each new home — $120,000 to $140,000 — and the home’s projected selling price, which is between $40,000 and $50,000.
The South Side project is part of a larger Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP) led by 10,000 Friends that focuses on addressing blight and improving the quality of life in the South Side. The NPP program is funded by contributions from UPMC Health Plan, First Commonwealth Bank and First National Bank.
“The project is a true partnership and reflects what can happen when the private sector and public sector get behind a community driven plan,” said Stacie Reidenbaugh, president and CEO of 10,000 Friends of Pennsylvania. “These new homes are just one component of the overall plan and partnership to improve the quality of life for residents, business owners, and other community stakeholders.”
10,000 Friends is a Harrisburg-based, statewide nonprofit organization focused on creating desirable places to live, work and play.
DON is a consumer controlled, nonprofit organization in Western Pennsylvania, empowering people with disabilities to live as independently as they choose.
Also taking part in Friday’s groundbreaking were New Castle Mayor Chris Frye, Anita McKeever of DON, Tom Hardy of 10,000 Friends, Kevin Donaldson of First National Bank and Amy McKinney, county planning director and executive director of the Lawrence County Land Bank.
