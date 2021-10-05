A domestic violence awareness vigil is planned for Oct. 15 at the New Castle Police Department at the corner of East North and East streets.
The event, held in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m. It is sponsored by Arise, formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. Intimate partner violence accounts for 15 percent of all violent crime, the coalition says on its web site.
Arise offers a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence, (724) 652-9036.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.