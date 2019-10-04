A fight between a couple at a home in New Galilee sent a woman to the hospital, police say.
The woman called 911 and reported to state police that Charles Richard Shutack, 46, of Darlington choked her repeatedly, and struck her in the face multiple times with a beer can and he slammed her head off a door frame during an argument that broke out around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. She told police that she pushed him and smacked him in the face after he pushed her, according to information in a criminal complaint.
The woman sought treatment at a Beaver County hospital, the report said.
She told troopers that her children were present during the confrontation, and that she passed out after the incident. Police reported that she suffered bruising under both eyes, a bruise and rashes on her forehead and neck and a cut on her head.
Shutack is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. District Judge Melissa Amodie committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond.
