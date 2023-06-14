A Lower East Side man was arrested after police, while investigating a reported domestic assault, reportedly found him in possession of suspected narcotics and marijuana.
City police filed charges against Keith Trimble, 28, of North Walnut Street in connection with the reported domestic dispute that occurred around 2:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the city's North Hill.
A woman called the police and reported that Trimble beat her up and smashed her windshield with a handgun. She told officers that Trimble had dragged her out of the car by the hair and assaulted her. She said that he also had assaulted her a few days prior, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman said after assaulting her outside of her car, Trimble took her phone and keys and left in his gray Jeep, the report said.
The police went to his house and when he saw police at his door, he backed away and closed it, they reported. The officers drew their guns and ordered him to go outside. One officer noted he had a bag the first time they encountered him, but when he went outside he did not have it, the report said.
A neighbor told police Trimble told her the police were coming and he put a bag containing 2.25 ounces of marijuana and several pills on her back porch, the complaint states. She gave the officers the bag and two phones and a gun he left there, the report said. In addition to the marijuana, the bag reportedly contained 19 pills of suspected Percocet, and $127.
He is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault, theft, criminal mischief and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who confined him to the Lawrence County jail on a $15,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
