A report of a domestic assault by a Detroit man led police to a stolen gun, cash and drugs inside the apartment where he was staying, according to New Castle police.
Dajuan Marchawn Dawson, 33, is wanted in connection with the incident reported around 12:30 a.m. Friday at his local residence at 223 E. Falls St., Apt. 1.
Police reported that when they arrived at Dawson’s apartment, Dawson was gone, a woman there was bleeding and bruised, and the apartment appeared to have been ransacked.
She told police that Dawson choked and punched her and threw her on top of a 2-year-old child, according to a criminal complaint.
The police spotted a small amount of marijuana on top of a nightstand.
They found a white bag containing a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun lodged between bricks and a shrub outside the house, and learned that the gun had been stolen from someone in Butler, the complaint states.
The police obtained a search warrant for the premises and for Dawson’s vehicle. They reported finding bundles of cash totaling $2,757 inside the house, a bottle of 15 Trazodone tablets, and 30 Demexethylphenidate HCL XR pills, the report said.
Dawson is charged with prohibited possession of a gun, receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, simple assault and harassment.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
