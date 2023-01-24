A Dollar General store is being proposed for the Mahoningtown neighborhood of New Castle.
During Thursday’s city council meeting, Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile noted Dollar General representatives have been in contact about building a new store.
City Zoning Officer Jim Farris said the proposed location would be in the area of 109 N. Liberty St. between West Cherry Street and West Wabash Street.
Farris said store representatives are looking to purchase the empty lots and the storefront building that would be where the store would be built.
He said he has not received a formal application yet, but said the city zoning hearing board has already approved setback requests and a request for the number of parking spaces for the proposed location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.