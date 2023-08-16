Another Dollar General is being proposed in Lawrence County and this time in Bessemer Borough.
During Monday’s borough council meeting, Mayor the Rev. Nathan Leslie said the proposed store would be located on East Poland Road in the space between the Bessemer Croatian Club and the Cigar Vault.
Leslie said the space is zoned commercial, meaning the store is allowed without any conditional use requests. So far, only the building permits have been submitted to the borough.
There are currently 25 Dollar General stores in the county, with more being planned to be opened in the future.
Borough coordinator Janet Novad said council will need to have a special meeting in the future to amend the borough’s sewer tap-in fee ordinance to charge $2,000 for the store.
During this special meeting, council will also consider amending its garbage ordinance to allow its garbage provider, Republic Services, to give customers 96-gallon cans.
Republic Services would provide one can to every customer at $30 a year with customers able to purchase additional cans.
In other borough news, council unanimously approved:
•To have the borough’s wells tested at $600 each well.
•To inspect and clean the borough’s water tower for $6,971 through Cortland, Ohio-based Integrity Aquatic, while placing a ladder guard/water tower ladder on the tower for $1,003.95.
•Have United Asphalt fix a catch basin on East Poland Avenue for $4,260, while seeking bids to fix a catch basin on North Main Street, pave 306 feet on 6th Street and do tar and chip work on Covenant Drive.
•Rescind a motion made in July charging a $50 flat fee for right-to-know requests, to instead use the fee schedule from the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs.
•Allow Leslie to seek prices from firms to update and codify the borough’s ordinances, which Leslie said would take up to two years.
Council will look to apply for grants in the future to work on piping upgrades at the borough’s pump house, while also interviewing candidates for vacant positions on the borough’s public works department.
In his mayoral report, Leslie said the borough would like to host a Halloweenfest on Oct. 28, to feature a small costumed parade for children, a community trunk-or-treat, food trucks and a performance from the 12th Street Band. Council approved the event.
Council also approved a Christmas Festival Parade on Dec. 9 featuring a performance from the Mohawk Senior High Band.
Leslie said the borough had a good turnout and a good response from its Community Days celebration in July and thanked all volunteers and sponsors for the event.
However, he said he would like to have the event held in late June next year to not compete with other events like the Freedom Fair & Fireworks Festival in New Castle.
During council’s July 10 meeting, council agreed to fix holes in the U.S. Post Office on 201 E. Poland Road at a cost not to exceed $1,000, and to purchase a 12-inch backhoe bucket from Clark Equipment for $1,250.
Council also approved a motion that makes it official that once a Bessemer Municipal Authority customer enters into a payment plan, the customer is no longer assessed a 10-percent late fee unless they don’t make a payment, in which they would be removed from a payment plan.
